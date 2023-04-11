Editor,
Mr. Guttenbeil, (letter 4/3) believes in only blaming the operator ... not the tool, that is responsible for the enormous amount of mass shootings in this country. Here's some reasons to blame the tool.
Keeping in mind, brains are not fully developed until age 25. Why allow 18-year-olds to purchase weapons of war, “high performance powerful” assault rifles? Neither mentally unbalanced, or completely sane 18 year olds should be allowed to purchase these “tools.”
In most states across this country, you must be 21 to rent a car. Renting the “Dream, Prestige or Adrenaline” models are not permitted until age 25. These models consist of premium high end sedans, sporty roadsters, high end luxury, and “high performance, powerful” sports cars.
Billions and billions of dollars have been spent in this country over the years, recalling and banning certain products, “tools” if you will, for the safety of the general public.
These range from childproof pill bottle caps to high chairs, cribs, child car seats, lawn mowers, mirrors, coolers, candles, strollers, tires, ignition switches, cellphones, air bags, electric blankets, ski boots, office chairs, baby swings, pharmaceuticals. The list goes on and on.
Why on earth can the American citizens and its politicians not agree on banning the “tool” that is mass murdering our innocent children.
No one wants to remove responsible guns from responsible gun owners, or punish law abiding citizens. This is a stale, lame argument that is empty and sad. The referred to “real solutions conversation” deserves better.
Linda Slocum Lara
San Mateo
