Editor,
As a competitive foil fencer, my second home was at the San Francisco Fencers’ Club (SFFC) on Balboa Street. When COVID-19 encompassed the Bay Area in Spring of 2020, SFFC closed like many other youth-centered athletic clubs. Undeterred, classes shifted to Zoom and focused on footwork, target practice and lots of pushups.
In the summer of 2020, the ceaseless efforts of the committed parents and dedicated coaches produced a credible, albeit tiny, fencing haven by occupying a fellow fencer’s backyard. For four days a week, my friends and I were delighted to actually fence and see each other again in spite of the heat, fog or even rain. Now, over a year later, we are still in our little backyard club and working hard to improve.
Most clubs around the country have reopened and returned to normal with the exception of wearing masks. In spite of all the health and financial obstacles our small club has faced, we’ve thrived, grown closer, supported one another, and excelled in team as well as individual events. In a recent national competition for those under 20, four of the top eight fencers were from our club, including myself.
Our year with COVID has taught me that people interacting with other people makes a place feel like home and not the building or the name on it. I am so proud to be part of such a supportive and resilient COVID “bubble.” They are my family, which is far more precious than winning any medal.
Chin-Yi Kong
San Mateo
