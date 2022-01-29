Editor,
I’d like to tell you about a recent medical experience. A loved one had a medical crisis. I was worried about ER charges, so I quickly researched the nearest, in-network urgent care facility. I knew urgent care charges an office visit co-pay, while ER charges are unpredictable. The urgent care facility referred us to the ER. We declined an ambulance, knowing it would cost thousands. I again checked that the nearest hospital ER was in-network before driving there.
At the ER, the person checking in ahead of us explained she had not been on her diabetes medication for a year because she could not afford it.
After the ER doctor’s examination, my loved one was admitted to the hospital and stayed several days. We were lucky: The hospital stay was covered by her employer insurance plan. However, we were billed $1,000 because the ER doctor was not in-network.
Look at the medical billing anxiety that drove my decisions. Look at the huge bill we got, even with meticulous care to avoid that problem.
We pay huge medical premiums, and our deductible is thousands of dollars. I am not concerned about the “cost” of CalCare. I protest the inhuman conditions Californians live in, and the oppressive system that makes us fearful to ask for medical help.
Dustin Chase
San Mateo
