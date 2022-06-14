Editor,
Northern California’s desire to lead the nation in reversing climate concerns by eliminating natural gas and going all electric can make California a hostage to other states.
Not having enough statewide electric energy will mean buying energy from other states. Cities, especially in the Greater Bay Area, are racing to ban natural gas in homes currently being constructed. Eventually, securing building permits in the future will require the complete conversion of older homes to electricity. The major snag is the state’s limited existing infrastructure that will be called upon to support the transition adequately. California is extremely hampered with the lack of hydro-electric power, wind generated power, limited nuclear power and has antiquated electrical grids that can barely support our demands presently.
We cannot count on our existing power sources that have a history of being unreliable. They have to be built up to support any proposed natural gas to all electric conversion. Hydro-electric power plants start with reservoirs and dams which have been needed for decades but government had refused to address. Not doing so, needed fresh water continues to drain into the ocean. There is the need for additional solar farms in various arid areas of the state to supplement what we already have in place as well as additional nuclear power plants, federal government permitting. Smart strategy is establishing goals, developing the infrastructure to support those goals, then implementation. California owes it to us to get their part right as consumers will be compelled to invest thousands of dollars when complying with future city, county and state mandates.
Mike Turturici
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.