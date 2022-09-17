Editor,
Editor,
What is the connection between the queen of the Britons passing and climate change? Well the coverage of the former and the lack of coverage of perhaps the biggest example of catastrophe due to human augmented climate change is what.
I learned a great deal about the queen’s subtle ability to register her feelings that might have gone counter to the prevailing political sentiment in her nation, such as her visit to the previous British colony that became Jordan she failed to visit the nation state of Israel due to her feelings about how that new nation was treating the Palestinian population.
Also, her very public meeting with Nelson Mandela while her prime minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. President Reagan were trying to avoid the world’s sanctioning of South Africa over the treatment of its native population as well.
In spite of all that interesting history, I feel the media’s minuscule apportionment of screen time to the stupendous happenings of the effects of the mega flood on the Pakistani nation a population that also was once part of the old British empire really needed more attention. The climate experts see the sudden and increasing melting of the ice packs in the Himalayas and the super heavy rains that coincided with that had the effect of submerging a third of that nation resulting in at least 2 thousand deaths. Wouldn’t you think it might have deserved at least equal billing?
PS: I see the Sept. 13 Daily Journal proves an exception as it has the Pakistan flood on the front page. Bravo!
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
