Not only does the so-called “Equality Act” NOT promote equality, but it shreds the essence of Title IX and will largely dismantle the gains made in women’s sports over the past many decades.
This order puts women at a severe and decisive disadvantage on the playing field. Fair play and a level playing field are the two basic, essential requirements for sports as they theoretically give competitors an equal chance of winning. I am a 5-foot, 100-pound woman and have played competitive sports all of my life. I could compete through hard work and training and because most biological women do not have the inherent size, body mass, strength, lung capacity, power and speed that biological males do. I have played soccer against transgenders and I cannot keep up.
In a study published in Duke Law, it was reported that in 2017, Olympic, World, and U.S. Champion Tori Bowie’s 100 meters lifetime best of 10.78 seconds and Allyson Felix’s 400 meter best of 49.26 were beaten 15,000 times by men and boys.
Unfair advantage is why performance enhancing drugs were outlawed in various sports, but not before tainting baseball, football, cycling and others. Mr. Biden, just because you are president does not mean you can play God with the stroke of your pen, equating transgender men with women. Please take your mitts off of women’s sports.
Kim Rupert
Hillsborough
