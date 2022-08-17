Editor,
Time has now passed; let’s see if I have everything straight.
Editor,
Time has now passed; let's see if I have everything straight.
It’s still unclear what the allegations are here, but whatever the legal or national security concern is, the FBI wrote an affidavit swearing to its urgency. So urgent it was given approval Friday, Aug. 5, however, they decided executing the warrant could wait until Monday, Aug. 8. (Hmmm, that seems odd.)
So far, the FBI’s affidavit hasn’t been made available explaining the urgency, leaving us to simply trust them — after all, it’s the FBI claiming this and certainly we can trust the FBI.
The problem I have with trusting them is that proven and admitted FBI liars like Strzok, McCabe, Comey, Clinesmith and Brennan aren’t yet forgotten. Also not forgotten here is the FBI’s involvement in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and their involvement in the days’ events of Jan. 6.
Nope, I’m unable to give the FBI any benefit of the doubt here — this looks like nothing more than being more of the same; another blown mission by the FBI to take down Trump.
The FBI’s credibility sucks, and their explanation of their decision to raid the home of the former president (and probable upcoming Republican Presidential nominee), better be as compelling an explanation as one could be. Anything short and it’ll be safe to conclude the FBI has become politicized at its best, and corrupt, at its worst.
Pelayo Carranza Jr.
South San Francisco
