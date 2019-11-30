Editor,
Concerning the selection of the new Councilwoman Amourence Lee, Nicole Fernandez, the author of “Women of color, engage” in the Nov. 20 editon of the Daily Journal was glad that a woman of color was selected. I am not glad that the current City Council has no eastside of Highway 101 members. I applaud her mention of former mayor Claire Mack, who single-handedly stopped graffiti in San Mateo. Thank God for Mack.
But my point is that the gridlock traffic, overbuilding and crime occurs in the eastside. Where are our representations? Thanks again.
John Patrick Kelly
San Mateo
