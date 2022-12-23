Editor’s note: The Daily Journal received a collection of letters from Joe Spina’s class at Bayside Academy in San Mateo. Here is a sampling of the letters (which we loved).
Editor,
I love to read the newspaper every week and discover the weekly news. I believe that it is very important for young people to get involved in the political area and understand the messy game of politics. I loved the article “12-Year-Old Boy’s Dream.” I thought it was super cool and I can connect to that.
During distance learning, I have to finish homework to go mountain biking. I was very stressed during that time and I would release my stress by mountain biking. I was at the Foster City bike area and they shut it down in 2021. It was a very sad time because I lived close and I could be there within 10 minutes. They shut it down from 2021 to 2025. I look forward to getting the bike park reopened. I have checked out the bike area in Pacifica and rode there. I think biking is a great way to relieve stress and calm down.
I think the comics are very funny and easy to connect to. I enjoy hearing about the arguments between Putin and Zelenskyy.
Thank you for the super awesome newspapers.
Anthony Hsiao
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you so much for providing our community with newspapers to read. Our class reads one every week. I am forever grateful to have a local perspective of what is happening in the real world at such an age. During seventh grade, it is very good to have reading sources such as the one you give us for free! Every single newspaper you give out helps shape one’s future. Me in particular. I am mostly interested in the ‘state’ and ‘local’ section on your newspaper because it is most telling to me to see what our daily lives can be affected by and even sometimes, a good murder mystery. You all are very much appreciated in this society because you are able to expand our own understanding of the world around us through words. I hope you realize the big impact you are making on prosperity.
Ada Peretz
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you for always making an enjoyable newspaper. I love reading about the volleyball teams that make it to the finals. I also love reading the comics and finding out what the answers were for the sudoku problems. Thank you for giving us important information so that we are aware of certain problems. To me, the newspaper has many benefits. For example, the newspaper strengthens my reading and writing skills. It also provides the best entertainment. Thank you so very much for giving us this amazing source of knowledge.
Kayla Chen
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you for contributing to our community in the form of the Daily Journal! I’m personally very interested in journalism and writing, so it’s a great opportunity to learn and hear about the world’s news at the same time. I enjoy learning about the world at large but I consistently find your newspaper extremely informative about local news as well. The amount of trustworthy information you manage to put out is stunning and I really appreciate the effort you put into the newspaper.
Avonlea Ha
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you so much for providing my classmates and I with free San Mateo Daily Journal newspapers. I feel that now I can join in on discussions with parents and other adults in my life. I can keep up with world events with the different sections about what is going on around California, the United States, and the rest of the world. Educating students like me on world events makes all of us more aware. Thank you.
Tyler Ma
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
I wanted to thank you for letting us be able to read the newspaper every day. This helps us learn more about the world around us. Something I like about the Daily Journal is that it helps us be aware of things that are happening that we might not know! I also really like the puzzles in the newspaper, it's really fun to solve them, even if I get it wrong. But, my favorite puzzle is the Boggle Brainbusters. I thank you once again, for your hard work that you put to make this newspaper possible for us to read and enjoy.
Bethany Dang
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you for your work covering the stories in the Bay Area. Every week, I look forward to receiving and reading the newspaper. Having this tool allows me to be informed of the events happening locally. I enjoy reading the sports section as I play softball and soccer. The puzzles also give me something to do when I get bored. Thanks.
Destina Zhou
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
Editor,
Thank you for working creating the Daily Journal. It’s a very informative newspaper, and it’s very helpful to get caught up on more local news from around the community. It’s nice to have all of the current events in one place for me to read up on. I generally enjoy reading the crime section, just to know what sort of things are going on nearby, but there are so many intriguing stories throughout. There have been really interesting articles that I’ve read in this newspaper that led to some thought-provoking discussions with my family and friends.
Emma Acosta
San Mateo
Bayside Academy
