Editor,
Austin Walsh’s front page article “Learning the way to stay in the Bay” in the Dec. 16 edition of the Daily Journal was informative and powerful. People, especially our young adults, need to know there are multiple existing college alternatives to thrive in the Bay Area. One example and, a best kept secret, is Menlo Park based Jobtrain. For the past 54 years, this fully accredited nonprofit has provided tuition free training for people in need (of all ages, locations, genders, educational levels) into high demand jobs such as caregiving, culinary arts, carpentry, medical assistants, building maintenance technicians and IT products.
It is effective, as 85% of all grads get an immediate job and 90% of them are in said job a year later and all paid considerably more than the minimum wage. Further efforts are under way to aid graduates in upward mobility by attaining the goal of $31/hour wage which has been shown to be the minimum income necessary to survive and thrive in the Bay Area. Was it said, it is tuition free? It could be posited this is one of the best educational bargains anywhere in the Bay Area or the country.
Rel Kempf
San Mateo
