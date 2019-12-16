After repeatedly hearing students concede that the high cost of living on the Peninsula will eventually push them from their hometown, a couple of local high school counselors tried to take action.
Helen O’Brien and Nancy Kane, career technical advisors at Aragon and San Mateo high schools respectively, organized an event showcasing the variety of pathways to earning a living wage on the Peninsula.
“A lot of kids, they are really, really scared,” said O’Brien. “Really scared they will not be able to afford living here.”
While acknowledging most high schoolers are working diligently in the classroom toward the dream of attending a prestigious university, Kane said she wanted the event — dubbed 100K to stay in the Bay — to address the interests of all students.
“Living between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, not everybody is going to get into Stanford,” said Kane. “Not everybody is going to get into a four-year university. And they need to be educated as to what areas they can get into.”
The event held at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center last month was well received, said O’Brien, who estimated approximately 500 students, parents, professionals and others attended.
Speakers from trade unions, transportation agencies, health organizations and the military presented to the crowd, while community colleges, utility companies, law enforcement agencies and others attended to offer more career information.
“We want to give all of our students an opportunity to be successful after high school and there are ways to be successful after high school without a degree,” said Kane.
She added the event was especially important to fill the void left by the absence of shop classes in high school, which are growing increasingly difficult to come by on local campuses.
“Kids aren’t getting that kind of training or career preparation in those areas,” she said.
And while some students are offered partial exposure to different career paths and trades in high school, O’Brien said the event was especially resonant with parents who may have been left in the dark about the myriad opportunities for their children’s success.
“Parents sort of know, but they don’t realize how much is out there and how much some of these positions pay and the opportunities that are available,” she said.
She balanced that perspective though by attempting to not overstate the earning potential offered by the careers.
“There is no promise they will make $100,000 right away, but it is a path to that and more for some of these positions,” she said.
O’Brien also acknowledged the desire to leave room for students to pursue their dreams and not solely focus on the income associated with a career — but said the financial realities of living locally are ultimately unavoidable.
“You can follow your passion but you also need to pay your rent,” said O’Brien, who said the incomes associated with various career paths is already on the mind of most in high school.
Noting the success of the program, the two organizers said they are hopeful to host a similar future event in which the community is offered greater exposure to the variety of choices for students interested in an alternative to college.
“It’s nice to be supported by the community and the community obviously sees a need to learn more about the opportunities that are available,” O’Brien said.
What’s more, O’Brien said she is hopeful the event helped break down some of the stigma that may be associated with students skipping college in favor of a potentially lucrative career.
“We want to expose them to as much as possible, and there are some very noble professions out there that students might really enjoy,” she said.
