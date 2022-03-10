Editor,
I am writing in support of a directly elected mayor. Belmont is a tiny city, a short jog will take you into Foster City or San Carlos. We have a small number of residents who take up a large amount of time suing the city over any improvement or change. Going to a five-district model only allows that small minority to further abuse the system. Do not silence the voice of the majority of the residents, Belmont should allow everyone to have a say in how Belmont is governed.
Asad Baheri
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.