Editor,
Regarding the Oct. 15 story, “Belmont moves toward all electric buildings,” I appreciate the city of Belmont looking for ways to address global warming, air pollution and climate change.
I think the city should take a more holistic approach because carbon dioxide does not stop at the Belmont city border. There are nearly 500 incorporated cites and towns in California. Having individual cities institute their own brand of justice for a global problem is simply poor public policy. At a minimum this should be a uniform statewide requirement. I would suggest the city of Belmont work with our elected state representatives, the California League of Cities, the California Building industries Association and others and develop something for the governor’s blessing.
This way, Californians would have a statewide, uniform and consistent energy plan for new and existing buildings as well as being able to plan for additional energy requirements.
David Altscher
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.