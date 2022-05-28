Editor,
The Golden State Warriors clinched the Western Conference finals May 26. It was a beautiful victory overshadowed by a sense of national grief. I was proud of our team, but I’m prouder of the teams that entered the battle for commonsense gun safety legislation.
The Warriors’ game began with a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. Then the announcer directed the audience to organizations dedicated to ending gun violence, reminding everyone that “change starts at the ballot box.” The previous night the Miami Heat urged fans to contact their senators and advocate for gun safety laws. Thursday night, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees used their Twitter feeds to raise awareness of gun violence because “We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know if nothing changes, nothing changes.”
It’s time for us all to be warriors and clinch a victory on behalf of the lives lost and the survivors and bereaved families who are irreparably harmed by gun violence. The powerful gun manufacturers’ lobby will push back and fight for profits over people’s lives.
Email your senators. It takes less than 10 minutes, and your voice does matter. Insist that they work across the aisle to immediately pass some form of gun safety legislation. Urge President Biden to take executive action. Support organizations like Brady, United Against Gun Violence, and Everytown for Gun Safety. Play as if it’s a win or go home game because it is.
Cynthia Sandoval
Daly City
