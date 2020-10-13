Editor,
It’s election season and my mailbox is full of political mailers, but one type of mailer is particularly annoying. Slate mailers are the worst of the political mailings. These mailers have names like “Coalition For Senior Citizen Security” or “Latino Family Voter” with the goal of making you think there is a thoughtful organization vetting candidates to help you vote wisely. It couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Citizens for Good Government” doesn’t interview the candidates and “Budget Watchdog Newsletter” cares only about how much they get paid. These slate mailers are “pay to play” profit engines run from a far off city and they don’t care about the outcome of our local elections. Do yourself a favor and put those slate mailers directly in the recycling.
Mark Duncan
Redwood City
