Editor,
People and even countries are saying our leaving Afghanistan was a disaster. We spent 20 years there. Many lives, many injuries and billions of dollars was given up to help the Afghans free their country. We trained, supplied and helped them stand up for themselves. To make their country free from the Taliban.
Within a week the Taliban took over. It’s a slap in the face of every soldier that fought, was injured and even gave their lives for these people. Where were the Afghans? Did they think we were there forever? Was the United States considered “Daddy?” Why didn’t they stand up for themselves and fight for their own freedom like our own did in 1776.
I feel sorry for them but I shake my head because of the lack of resistance. Now they come running to us to take them away from the inevitable. It’s “save us daddy.” I can only shake my head.
Joe Caprioni
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.