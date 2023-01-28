Editor,
With so much misinformation in the “Horse before the cart” letter to the editor, where to start?
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
With so much misinformation in the “Horse before the cart” letter to the editor, where to start?
The writer’s misleading data on battery storage is very old news. Between 2016 and 2022, utility company battery storage capacity increased 10 times. By 2025 this capacity is expected to grow six times more. Meanwhile, “distributed” or small scale battery storage in homes is accelerating at the same speed. Not every Tesla in the garage is a car.
Hydrogen is not the answer because fossil fuels are the dominant source of hydrogen. “Today there are four sources for the production of hydrogen: natural gas, oil, coal and electrolysis, which account for 48%, 30%, 18% and 4% of the world's hydrogen production respectively.”
Hydrogen can be added to existing methane gas piping only in very small amounts before leaks occur in compressor seals and fittings. According to Science Daily magazine hydrogen has been known to “embrittle the metals used in vehicle engineering. The result? Components suddenly malfunction and break.”
Hydrogen generated from solar, and wind powered electrolysis of water should never exist at scale. As we remember from basic grade school science, transforming energy into another form is inefficient. Rather than taking all that solar and wind power to make hydrogen, and then create new storage and delivery systems, just send clean renewable electricity directly into homes!
Hydrogen is a utility company pipe dream – pun intended. Fixing the climate crisis using old news is not an effective strategy.
Robert Whitehair
San Mateo
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.