Editor,
California’s “horse before the cart” green energy policy has made little progress because there is no affordable way to store green energy for use when there is no sun or wind. The cost and scarce supply issues of toxic batteries is a non-starter. The one feasible green energy technology available today is to make and store hydrogen from solar and wind power. Hydrogen emits no CO2 and can be used in existing natural gas plants today. It can provide green energy for far less cost than batteries. But it’s ignored by Sacramento politicians who prefer the issue and political donations they raise to a solution. Repurposing the $100 plus billions for the high-speed rail would pay for this and an expansion of electrical grid.
(0) comments
