Editor,
Many groups are having remembrances to commemorate the Jan 6, 2021, assault on our 240-year-old but fragile democracy. This assault is ongoing but in different forms. Unfortunately, one of our major political parties has given up on democratic practices and adopted the values of the previous president: bullying, bluster and outright corruption of any and all who stand in their way for dominance.
The ongoing efforts to uproot our democracy can be viewed in the works of Barton Gellman of the Atlantic entitled “Trump’s next coup has already begun.” Please check it out.
Also being remembered is the sacrifice and pain of the members and families of the Capitol and Metropolitan D.C. police who were set up to fail by those above them. Even the families of those among the delusional and misled rioters who were injured and died during their illegal actions are being remembered. No winners here.
Perhaps the best way forward is join one or more of the progressive organizations promoting movements and legislation to salvage our democracy going forward.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.