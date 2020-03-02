Editor,
Recently, I have been dismayed to receive several misleading and inflammatory fliers warning progressives not to vote for Sally Lieber, a Democrat running for Jerry Hill’s District 13 State Senate seat. These appear to be scurrilous attacks on Ms. Lieber in a blatant attempt to derail her campaign.
I have followed Sally’s career for years and found her to be a tireless public servant, one who gets things done for all Californians. Her commitment and integrity are beyond reproach. During her stint in the state assembly (2002 to 2008), she authored and co-authored numerous bills which she successfully shepherded through the legislative bodies. These bills have addressed a wide range of issues which include raising the minimum wage, providing supportive housing for low income households, an assault weapons ban, increased federal funding for schools, ocean and forest protection and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
One of her many notable accomplishments, AB 2954 created the San Francisco Bay Authority, the first legislation to identify sea level rise as a concern. This led to the passage of AA, a nine-county, $550 million dollar measure to award grants for the restoration and preservation of the bay’s wetlands.
Sally’s campaign literature states unequivocally that she is not accepting any contributions from corporate PACs, fossil fuel industries, bail bonds, payday lenders, private prison/detention businesses or from large-scale landlord PACs. She won’t be bought by big money. Could she have angered one of these powerful, moneyed groups by refusing to do their bidding?
Marianna Raymond
Redwood City
