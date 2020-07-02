Editor,
My letter is in regards to the salary increases for the Redwood City manager and attorney positions. Do you recall in our last city election, every registered voter in Redwood City received a large post card that stated if the voters did not approve the sales tax increase we would lose first responders and our 911 calls response time would be greatly impacted if not approved. It scared voters into voting yes.
Back to the salary increases, it is my understanding the two declined their merit raises but their increases came from their COLA which appears in their employment contract. Their COLA was based on 3.5% of sales tax taken in by the city for any fiscal year. This fine print was added to their contract prior to the current councilmembers terms and if not approved it placed the city in a position to be sued due to breach of contract, promises made by prior councilmembers.
Given the current economic climate in our city the raises feel like a slap in the face to the residents and certainly sends up some red flags.
Sue Pellizzer
Redwood City
