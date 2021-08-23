Editor,
It is truly a sad time for South City High Athletics after the once mighty varsity football program shut down recently. What is equally as sad is that the coach, Dion Evans, in your Aug. 18 article (“South City shuts down its varsity football program”) seemed to place the blame on the players who left the team and Coach Evans claimed no responsibility for the fall of the program. I believe that great leaders have the courage to accept responsibility and would never blame others, especially kids, for their own mistakes and shortcomings.
Anthony Brignetti
San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.