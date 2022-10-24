Editor,
There was a once was a man named Saul Alinski. He wrote a book called "Rules for Radicals."
Editor,
There was a once was a man named Saul Alinski. He wrote a book called "Rules for Radicals."
This man’s playbook has been followed by one of our current political parties. From this political party we had one secretary of state who wrote their college thesis showing support for some of Mr. Alinski ideas. This party also had a U.S. president who was schooled by disciples of Mr. Alinsky himself, namely Mike Kruglik who stated that this president was the best student he ever had. The school was called Industrial Areas Foundation in Los Angeles.
In his 1971 book, there is a section that says “ how to take over the people.” Here are eight ways to achieve the take over: 1). Health care. Control health care and you control the people. 2). Poverty. Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. 3). Debt. Increase the debt to an unsustainable level, that way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty. 4). Gun control. Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state. 5). Welfare. Take control of every aspect of their lives. 6). Education. Take control of what people read and listen to, control what children learn. 7). Religion. Remove belief of God. 8). Class warfare. Divide the people into rich and poor. Please let us educate ourselves, then vote.
Charles Bonnici
Burlingame
