Editor,
Charles Bonnici’s Oct. 24 letter to the editor claimed to represent ideas from the 1971 book “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinski. Alinski never wrote the nonsense Mr. Bonnici erroneously quoted, which one can easily confirm by reading the book and easily debunk in two minutes on the web (Snopes declared it false in 2014, Reuters News Service in 2016 and again in 2020).
(2) comments
Sorry, little phone, big fingers. To finish my comment they would not know about the false statements of the letter and may further spread the false information.
Craig,
Thanks for your letter pointing out the fallacy of the “Rules for Radicals” letter from the 24th. There are many people that only see the hard copy of the Daily Journal and do not see the accompanying comments that are available to the subscribers of the electronic copy. Unless they take the time to check the facts themselves they would not k
