Editor,
In his Dec. 29 column, Matt misrepresents the recently passed COVID-19 bill. The bill was not just $900 billion toward COVID relief, but also $1.4 trillion to finance the U.S. government for 2021. The funds to foreign governments were not taken from COVID relief, but included in Trump’s own 2021 budget (which Trump has clearly not read).
As to who held up passage of the bill, that falls directly on Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate. The Democratic house passed a COVID relief bill months prior to Dec. 24, but McConnell stalled and Trump played golf.
On the other hand, Matt is correct that any bill that takes 5,600 pages to describe undoubtably includes lots of giveaways to special interests which will not benefit ordinary Americans and I agree with his condemnation of Congress for that.
As to Matt’s math, if the $900 billion had been equally divided by households earning less than $150,000, it would have produced a check of about $8,690 per household, a significant sum, but not $8.74 million, and it would not have included the $6 billion for vaccine distribution, $284.45 billion small business loans, $25 billion rental assistance, $82 billion for education, plus other beneficial targeted funding which is in the bill. The bill is not as generous as the previous CARES bill, but is bi-partisan which is an accomplishment in itself.
As to Trump representing the “majority” of Americans, I’m sorry Matt, but the majority of Americans voted him out of office by about 7 million popular votes in a fair and square election.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
