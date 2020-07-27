Editor,
I appreciated Kent Lauder’s letter “Truman and Trump” in the Wednesday, July 22 edition. I did not know about Truman’s quotes about lying and tyrants. Powerful words!
I would add a couple things here about Truman and Trump. Truman coined the phrase “the buck stops here” and kept a sign on his desk in the Oval Office which said that. Trump however is continually passing the blame of everything that goes wrong, on someone else.
And to my knowledge Trump has never apologized about anything he has done wrong.
Bruce Hultgren
Montara
(5) comments
Spot on, Bruce. Trump has no humility, which is an important part of being a real leader. He cannot stop, admit he was wrong, then reassess. Because of him, we aren't watching baseball games live and going to concerts and festivals. He freely passes the buck. It's so pathetic to have someone in the White House who spends more time saying: "Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV," then he does talking about the pandemic.
Nothing wrong with Truman or Trump. Both men are great. Trump 2020, keep American out of the hands of progressive Marxists who hate our country.
Dump Trump 2020. Keep America out of the hands of Vladimir and Xi and Trump supporters that would rather be ruled by a dictator than keep our freedom.
Must be tough to exist in a split political household.
Chris: How about people who simply don’t learn from their own mistakes, who are unable to absorb facts and learn? There are still about 1/3 of the voters who are again ready to vote for Trump, regardless of all the damage he has done to the country and our world reputation (Make America Grieve Again). An example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, perhaps?
