Editor,

I appreciated Kent Lauder’s letter “Truman and Trump” in the Wednesday, July 22 edition. I did not know about Truman’s quotes about lying and tyrants. Powerful words!

I would add a couple things here about Truman and Trump. Truman coined the phrase “the buck stops here” and kept a sign on his desk in the Oval Office which said that. Trump however is continually passing the blame of everything that goes wrong, on someone else.

And to my knowledge Trump has never apologized about anything he has done wrong.

Bruce Hultgren

Montara

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Tommy Tee
Tommy Tee

Spot on, Bruce. Trump has no humility, which is an important part of being a real leader. He cannot stop, admit he was wrong, then reassess. Because of him, we aren't watching baseball games live and going to concerts and festivals. He freely passes the buck. It's so pathetic to have someone in the White House who spends more time saying: "Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV," then he does talking about the pandemic.

Report Add Reply
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

Nothing wrong with Truman or Trump. Both men are great. Trump 2020, keep American out of the hands of progressive Marxists who hate our country.

Report Add Reply
Tafhdyd
Tafhdyd

Dump Trump 2020. Keep America out of the hands of Vladimir and Xi and Trump supporters that would rather be ruled by a dictator than keep our freedom.

Report Add Reply
JustMike650
JustMike650

Must be tough to exist in a split political household.

Report Add Reply
Jorg
Jorg

Chris: How about people who simply don’t learn from their own mistakes, who are unable to absorb facts and learn? There are still about 1/3 of the voters who are again ready to vote for Trump, regardless of all the damage he has done to the country and our world reputation (Make America Grieve Again). An example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, perhaps?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription