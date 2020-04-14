Editor,
Before the shelter-in-place order was put onto our community due to the coronavirus, I decided to go to the mall to do some shopping. As I walked into the spotless glass elevator of the mall, two teenage girls, about my age, already stood waiting to go down with shopping bags in hand. As the elevator slid shut, I felt their eyes travel up and down me as they shifted nervously. They whispered something inaudible, and drew their sweatshirts over their noses. I looked down at myself and thought, do I smell bad? But then I realized what was wrong.
As an American-born Chinese teenager in California, I never thought I would experience xenophobia firsthand.
In the 1900s, the bubonic plague hit San Francisco Chinatown, quarantining the city with only Chinese inhabitants. The fear incited the racist belief that culture transmitted disease. But I understand. Many people today see parts of China as “dirty” because of its pollution and spread of disease like SARS and now COVID-19. However, behaviors of specific individuals should not be associated with the entire Chinese race. Are we now repeating our racist past by using public health concerns to hide our xenophobic views?
To fight xenophobia, we need to celebrate other cultures and speak out against racism. For example, at my high school’s annual Lunar New Year Banquet, people of many Asian ethnicities come together to celebrate with music, food and festivities, while educating others at school about Asian heritage.
We are a country fused together by many cultures. Even in a public health crisis, we should not repeat our past, but instead appreciate our differences and respect one another.
Chloe Chan
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.