San Mateo County’s elected leaders, including those from local, state and federal offices are standing with the API Caucus in San Mateo County against racism and xenophobia.
Those pledging to support actions against hate crime and assaults on Asians include U.S. representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Jerry Hill and assemblymen Kevin Mullin, Marc Berman and Phil Ting. According to U.S. Census 2018 and 2019 estimates, some 30% of San Mateo County’s 766,570 residents are of Asian heritage, compared with 15.3% for all of California, according to a press release.
The Stop-AAPI-Hate center has gathered more than 1,000 reports of anti-Asian discrimination in just over a week’s time. Created by San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies program, Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, the center continues to receive about 100 reports a day, according to the release.
Report and call 911 when you witness or are a victim of an assault such as deliberate coughing, sneezing or physical threatening actions. These assaults are hate crimes. You can register your experience with the Stop AAPI Hate Center: a3pcon.org/stopaapihate or visit tolerance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.