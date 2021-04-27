Editor,
People are too often judged on their accomplishments rather than their innate character. Gene Mullin was a public figure , but a very private person.
Gene had a remarkable sense of humor, an unrepentant punster. A master of the English language who used it to the admiration of some and to groans of many. If you offered one, he would grade you on timeliness, speed of response, and content. His humor served him well as an arbiter of discourse, and in making observations in a very humane way.
Gene was a master raconteur. … One story led seamlessly to eight others; every name and detail remembered. His knowledge of San Francisco and San Mateo history and institutions was second to none; and he had knew most of the movers and shakers.
The stories were personal, educational and instructive. He was a people person.
Gene respected everyone’s viewpoint even when he did not agree. Ever the civics teacher, he would expect your viewpoint to be thoughtfully constructed.
Not only was he willing to teach, but was also willing to learn — through discourse (not his smartphone).
The human element was as important as the actual exchange of information.
Gene was the embodiment of a best friend. He was loyal, concerned and of great counsel: he was not overpowering, but his character was always present.
In his last six weeks, though infirmed, he managed to call or write a great number of people to thank them for being part of his life and what they meant to him.
That is who he was: people first, Gene second.
Gene went out on his own terms; rest well my good friend. Your memory remains with many.
David Jay Caro
Hillsborough
