Sheriff Carlos Bolanos has done an outstanding job keeping our country one of the safest counties in California during a very difficult time. His opponent has surrounded herself with people and groups who hold extreme views on criminal justice reform that have already been tried and failed in San Francisco. Sheriff Bolanos has 40 years of experience. He has a long list of accomplishments and a specific plan for how he will continue to reduce recidivism for inmates, increase community engagement through expanding youth programs and community policing and maintaining important crime fighting efforts to keep our county safe. His opponent offers only buzz words and tag lines. Vote to reelect our sheriff, Carlos Bolanos and keep our county safe!
Glenn Nielsen
Redwood City
The letter writer is the retired Atherton police chief.
