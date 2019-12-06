Editor,
Does anyone else wonder why the folks we elected to the Redwood City Council feel it is their job to “fix” the RV-squatter “issue?” “Officials for months have been brainstorming and researching ideas.” What a distraction and waste of “official” time (“Redwood City to address RVs” in the Dec. 4 edition of the Daily Journal).
My take is that the first job of these Redwood City officials is to protect the folks who elected them from the issues and impacts that these non-resident RV-squatters are causing. Fixing the problem of RV-squatters is quite beyond the pay grade of these Redwood City officials. Protect the citizens and homeowners. Otherwise we will have parts of Redwood City that look like the El Camino Real along Stanford in Palo Alto. Or, there will be more of Redwood City like Walnut Street east of Veterans Boulevard with lines of RV-squatters. Why spend Redwood City money on dumpsters or portable toilets?
Vito Longo
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.