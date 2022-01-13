Editor,
I want to follow up on Rich Grogan’s letter about unpicked-up Christmas trees. I live in a 36-unit condominium complex in San Mateo. We have had 8 years of poor service from Recology, and the epidemic hasn’t improved the service. I’m hoping your readers might share some of their horror stories about Recology which might lead to some positive action by our civic leaders. This company can’t possibly be complying with the terms of their contract.
Edward Eisenman
Burlingame
