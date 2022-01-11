Editor,
The week has come and gone and the Christmas trees that were placed out at the curb for pick up, are still there.
Driving around the neighborhoods I counted in excess of 75 Christmas trees forgotten to be picked up by Recology.
Telephone calls to Recology customer service did not mention any reason for the trees not being picked up.
Did Recology inform the various municipalities that it was having difficulty meeting its obligation to pick up the Christmas trees placed at the curb on the scheduled service day?
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
