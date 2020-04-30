Editor,
I read Michelle Byron’s April 29 letter “Advertise, subscribe” with interest regarding the Daily Journal and agree wholeheartedly. I used to pick up my free copy at BART for years but then my job changed improving dramatically but I had to drive to San Jose so no DJ. Cydney and I love the local content so she called in and made arrangements for an annual subscription and home delivery.
I know people say reading a paper is killing trees. Nonsense. Newsprint was one of the early recycling adapters and home delivery employs not only reporters, sales teams and editors but also typesetters, printers and delivery people. And I not only like the feel of holding a paper, many of us are spending too much time online and with the paper you also get a nice supply of bacon grease soaking, worm farm packing, bird cage flooring, paint project protecting, window cleaning paper!
So while many are ordering take out to support local restaurants which is great, you can also practice safe sheltering in place and have a DJ in your driveway every morning. It really helps your local economy and every little bit helps (This is not a paid advertisement but how I really feel, LOL).
Gus Sinks
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.