Editor,
In discussions of health care in recent debates we have heard some questionable talking points. One was that Americans would rather keep their current insurance than have a Medicare plan.
Really? That assumes that we actually have insurance with affordable premiums, never lose our jobs, never switch jobs and never end up in the gig economy. Also, even people with private insurance often can’t afford their co-pays or their prescriptions. As for choice, nearly every private plan has a limited list of doctors. But with my Medicare, I can go to nearly any doctor in the United States and have zero bureaucratic delays.
As for fear of taxation, we already spend twice as much per person as similarly developed countries do while still getting worse results. Yet our health care is so fragmented that we somehow don’t see how much we are all paying. A national plan that bypasses insurance company profits and uses its bargaining power would have huge savings.
Gail Sredanovic
Menlo Park
(1) comment
Gail, I think you forgot to mention the number 1 reason we don't want Medicare for all. We do not want the government anywhere near our healthcare. Just look at the VA and other programs run by our government, they do a terrible job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.