I am part of the leadership of Coastside Families Taking Action, a group made of over 200 coastside families, that has endorsed Ray Mueller for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, District 3. Why? Because we believe Ray is the most qualified candidate and best representative for our district.
We are a progressive group that is entirely led by mothers who believe women’s reproductive rights and choice matter. We understand Ray Mueller to also be an advocate of that right to choose and trust his ability to advocate for that. Ray Mueller has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood, has been endorsed by 50 current and former women elected leaders, and is the only candidate endorsed by the Democratic Party. County District 3 deserves a candidate for Board of Supervisors who can best do the job, and as a pro-choice mother, I believe that candidate is Ray Mueller.
Aisha Baro
Half Moon Bay
