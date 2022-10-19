Editor,

I appreciated the salient article in the Oct.15-16 edition of the Daily Journal on Proposition 1, about protecting abortion in California at any stage of pregnancy, but it contains two misleading quotes that need comment.

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Dr, Finlayson - NO! The Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned the COURT's interpretation of the US Constitution and how it applied to a woman's right to abortion. Yes, under Roe v Wade there was a nationwide right to abortion. The Dobbs decision abandoned the previous interpretation and gave the power over abortion access to state legislatures AND the federal government. The argument was over whether the COURT should have enshrined the right to reproductive care or legislatures should.

Depending on how this election turns out, there may either be a federal abortion ban at somewhere between the time sperm meets egg and implants in the uterus (the most extreme potential) or up to 16 weeks across all 50 states with no exceptions for rape or incest (potential Republican plan), or a federal right to abortion for up to 24 weeks with an extended right in the cases of rape, incest or danger to the health or life of the mother (potential Democratic plan).

