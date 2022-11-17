Editor,
Coronation: Mr. Mullin won as projected. May he succeed in a hostile and sometimes dangerous role, as we learned from the incident in speaker Pelosi’s house and as we witnessed in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Coronation: Mr. Mullin won as projected. May he succeed in a hostile and sometimes dangerous role, as we learned from the incident in speaker Pelosi’s house and as we witnessed in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Sometimes evil wins because it stops at nothing; the Papan Dynasty is alive and well. The toxic and pernicious tactics that Lou Papan was famous for were employed by Diane Papan, effectively driving out the competition. Giselle Hale has since kissed the ring on Twitter, signaling she may still be interested in political life.
District elections: Originally intended to give people of marginalized communities more opportunities to elect their candidates, district elections have been primarily leveraged by failed candidates and neighborhood association members doing the exact opposite of what was intended with the law.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions: Mr. Evan Adams’ candidacy never had a chance of doing anything other than taking votes away from Mrs. Richa Aswathi. Foster City now has questionable candidates who have no business in elected office.
Toss up: Mr. Stone and Ms. Crozo are entrenched in a tight race. If Mr. Stone wins, the Board of Supervisors will revert to the 1950s. If Ms. Corzo wins, the establishment will realize their era is gone.
It’s all about turnout; Mr. Church has projected a 60% turnout. In truth, it will be much less than that. We must educate and activate to get better civic participation in the future.
Daniel Craig
Redwood City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.