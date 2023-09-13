Editor,
I am disappointed with the printing of “The convenient truth about electric vehicles” by Adam Borison on Thursday, Sept. 7, because he only covers part of the emission problem with motorized vehicles. The comparison of the manufacture of automobiles, the emission of internal combustion engines, and the creation and disposal of lithium batteries for electric vehicles is just the beginning of the problem with pollution. With the fast acceleration of EVs, the most toxic emission becomes the tire wear sending particles everywhere according to David Zipper in “EVs are sending toxic tire particles into the water, soil, and air” (The Atlantic magazine, July 19, 2023).
