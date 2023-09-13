Editor,

I am disappointed with the printing of “The convenient truth about electric vehicles” by Adam Borison on Thursday, Sept. 7, because he only covers part of the emission problem with motorized vehicles. The comparison of the manufacture of automobiles, the emission of internal combustion engines, and the creation and disposal of lithium batteries for electric vehicles is just the beginning of the problem with pollution. With the fast acceleration of EVs, the most toxic emission becomes the tire wear sending particles everywhere according to David Zipper in “EVs are sending toxic tire particles into the water, soil, and air” (The Atlantic magazine, July 19, 2023).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription