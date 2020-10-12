Editor,
As we lumber toward the election letters from the party faithful imploring us not to vote for the other guy begin to dominate this section. However, if you are an independent, a moderate Republican, or a conservative Democrat, and you look out at the political landscape all you see is wasteland. You have no candidate.
You are faced with the disheartening choice of who you dislike least. If you lean toward Biden it’s probably based on a need to get rid of the (put in your own descriptive words) president. If you lean toward Trump it’s probably out of fear of the liberal left. Every time Biden or Bernie use the word “free” you cringe knowing that nothing is free and that free stuff is probably coming out of your wallet.
What a tragedy. We, the American people deserve so much more. Who ever thought we would long for the days of Bush 43.
Steve Howard
Redwood City
