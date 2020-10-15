Editor,

I take exception to the letter “Political wasteland” in the Oct. 12 edition of the Daily Journal. The letter, like others on these pages, implies that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have the same liberal policies and spending plans. This incorrect portrait has been painted by the Trump/GOP campaign. 

One should remember that many far right or left policies get tempered by requirements to pass Congressional approval and court challenges.

Joe Biden has never been a progressive liberal. The administration’s immediate focus will be on curbing the pandemic and righting the economy for working Americans. 

Voters should read Goldman Sachs recent Insights Newsletter (Issue 93) for a deep analysis of each sides’ policies. This nonpartisan analysis predicts higher GNP growth under a Biden administration.

Vice President Biden has eight successful years working in the White House. Voting decisions should consider a candidate’s experience as a predictor of their ability to make good decisions that benefit the majority of citizens. 

Given the recent turmoil in the White House, Biden is the safe choice. But whichever your leanings, please get out and vote, and as early as possible.

Steve Kazan

San Mateo

