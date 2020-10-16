Editor,
Although I just voted for Biden because I couldn’t fathom another four years with the other guy, I would disagree with Mr. Kazan’s statement that “Vice President Biden has eight successful years working in the White House” (“Rational election decisions” letter to the editor in the Oct. 15 edition of the Daily Journal).
He seems to forget that when the Obama/Biden team took office the Democrats controlled the presidency, the House and the Senate and over those eight years they lost all three because their message did not resonate with the American people. Should the Democrats regain control they should not look at it as an endorsement of their platform but rather a rejection of one man.
If the Democrats are not willing to shine the spotlight on themselves and deal with the issues that caused Americans to vote for Trump in the first place then their reign may be short lived.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
