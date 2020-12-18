Editor,
Kudos to Student News columnist Josette Thornhill for her Nov. 21 piece, “Political disconnect and the Electoral College.” Although I consider myself a moderate-conservative independent voter who supports President Trump and disagree with your brief comments about him, his policies as well as criticisms about the Electoral College, my opinion is your column of the concerns regarding the 2020 election and strong need for election reform was well written.
High schoolers like you with a vision far ahead of your years to recognize (and articulate) the need for achieving a more balanced and representative elections process and the high nonpartisan hurdles required to achieve such instilled in me hope as a 57-year-old that such reform is possible.
Keep up the good work!
John Folmar
Foster City
