Editor,

Kudos to Student News columnist Josette Thornhill for her Nov. 21 piece, “Political disconnect and the Electoral College.” Although I consider myself a moderate-conservative independent voter who supports President Trump and disagree with your brief comments about him, his policies as well as criticisms about the Electoral College, my opinion is your column of the concerns regarding the 2020 election and strong need for election reform was well written.   

High schoolers like you with a vision far ahead of your years to recognize (and articulate) the need for achieving a more balanced and representative elections process and the high nonpartisan hurdles required to achieve such instilled in me hope as a 57-year-old that such reform is possible. 

Keep up the good work!  

John Folmar 

Foster City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription