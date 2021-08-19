Editor,
I wholeheartedly support San Mateo resident Doug Handerson’s Aug. 14 letter to the editor suggesting we contact Assemblyman Kevin Mullin and ask him to vote no on SB 9 and SB 10. From my observations of Assemblyman Mullin, he will give strong consideration to what his immediate constituents want and then vote decisively.
A few weeks ago I received an email from a councilmember on the Peninsula that informed me his city “did not support SB 9.” But what this councilmember conveniently omitted was that his city took no formal position on SB 9. Say what? Some may interpret this as political posturing so as not to taint their precious political careers by offending their special interest contributors. I call it political cowardice.
Our elected representatives are just that, our representatives and should demonstrate courage. I urge my fellow citizens to pay close attention on how their representatives vote on this misguided legislation.
David Altscher
Belmont
