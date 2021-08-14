Editor,
Inspired by Lisa Tanner’s guest perspective (“The stink of SB 9 and 10” — Page 7 of the Aug. 10 Daily Journal), I just wrote Assemblymember Kevin Mullin on his Facebook page.
Here is my message to Assembly member Mullin:
“Writing you as a friend and my Assemblymember. Please respect what your own home City Council (South San Francisco) says and vote no on Senate Bills 9 and 10. We live in the minority-rich North Central neighborhood of San Mateo and current residents will be driven out by skyrocketing rents by speculative development of two huge homes on single-family lots — without affordable housing being required.”
“Plus, our streets are already filled with vehicles. The only remaining place for people to park will be concreted front yards, which the Sierra Club and you should be concerned will result in more urban runoff raising the water level of the nearby Bay. What say you, Assemblymember Mullin?”
Now it’s your turn to act — before the Assembly votes on SB 9 and 10 in the next few days.
Even if you’re not able to message Kevin Mullin on Facebook, please call him at his Assembly office (650) 349-2200, as Lisa Taner suggested. Tell him to vote no on both SB 9 and 10.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
