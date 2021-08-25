Editor,
The Daily Journal has published a number of anti-housing opinion pieces, such the letter Aug. 19 “Political cowardice on SB 9 and 10” and Aug. 13’s guest perspective “The stink of SB 9 and 10.” Both of these provide arguments in favor of ignoring the housing and affordability crisis in our region.
The Bay Area has a tendency to tout its diversity while quietly pushing to make every neighborhood impossible to afford for lower-income families. We have a chance to chip away at our region’s historical redlining and exclusionary policies.
The letters published do not take an academic or fact-based approach — for example, looking at the studies that show increased development does in fact decrease housing costs, or the fact that multifamily houses use less water per capita than their single family counterparts. Instead they stoke fear that duplexes and fourplexes will turn our city into Manhattan or use up all our water.
Although bills like SB 9 and 10 are far from perfect, the proposed solutions in these previous letters are to do everything in our power to continue to have skyrocketing real estate and make the area unaffordable for nonmillionaires. Rather than nix all new housing, let’s work together to find a way to build housing that works for everybody.
Zack Zlotoff
Burlingame
