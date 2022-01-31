Editor,
He has to read through submissions from Republicans still trying to promote the Big Lie about who won the 2020 election and blaming Democrats for every real and imagined wrong — and also from liberal Democrats trying to blunt the misrepresentations with the truth as they see it. Don’t envy his job. Much prefer comments about local issues, which is what a local paper is for.
Marcyl Seidscher
San Mateo
