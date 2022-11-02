Editor,
There are plenty of rumblings, trying to connect the Republicans to the attack on Paul Pelosi. According to the San Francisco Examiner, not exactly a right-wing periodical, the attacker was a member of the Green Party, generally considered left of the Democrats. I don’t blame the Green Party, or anyone other than the perpetrator himself. Anyone trying to blame Republicans is being disingenuous.
