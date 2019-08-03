Editor,
San Francisco has had 14 pedestrian fatalities in the last four months. The government’s response is to install automatic cameras to catch speeders and issue them tickets. That system was actually working in Germany when I lived there in 1966. I wholly support the effort.
However, I also think it needs to address the issue of pedestrians who cross streets obliviously. How many pedestrians have you seen crossing an intersection with their faces glued to a cellphone screen? If education doesn’t help the pedestrian oblivion issue, maybe we should consider laws outlawing cellphones while crossing streets.
Bob Stine
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.