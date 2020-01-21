Editor,
Are Commander Bone Spurs and Prince ‘Bone Saw’ of the Saudi Kingdom having a cosmic convergence? One orders an illegal assassination of a leading government official on a third country’s territory and the other has a duel American/Saudi citizen dismembered while in his own government’s embassy. The Saudi citizen was a non-violent critic of the Saudi government’s policies while the Iranian general was on a diplomatic mission. Both actions were blatant violations of international law.
While most folks were repulsed at the Saudi murder, many in this country see excuses for the Iranian killing even though this general was instrumental in having the Shiite militias in Iraq combat the Islamic State. While he opposed the American occupation of that same country years earlier, it was seen by most experts on the situation as being grossly counterproductive and shortsighted, not to mention illegal. Yet another example of this administration’s chaotic bungling and I’m sure there is more to come and perhaps more convergence with a tyrannical regime.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(1) comment
Mike there are many military personnel who are without a leg right now and could not disagree with you more. But I am sure that is not a concern of yours in the least.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.